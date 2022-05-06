Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures soar as southerly winds accelerate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday will start mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s, but warm to the mid 80s later in the day. Strong to severe storms are expected to our west, predominantly affecting areas stretching from Raleigh to Richmond. A few of those storms may cross I-95 briefly, but it’s unlikely they make it to Highway 17. Communities north of HWY 264 and west of HWY 17 (Greene, Pitt, Edgecombe, Martin, Bertie counties and points northwestward) will have the best chance of seeing these stray storms move in as early as 2 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. while the rest of Eastern NC stays dry and partly sunny.

A more substantial round of showers will develop after lunchtime Saturday. A few thunderstorms will mix in with light to moderate showers. Highs will reach the upper 70s (a few communities may sneak into the low 80s) with a breeze out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph. The rain will be gone by sunrise Sunday, leaving us with just mostly to partly cloudy skies finish to the weekend. However, as cloud cover declines over the region, our temperatures will recede as well, falling from to the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon as north winds increase to 15 to 20 mph. Mom’s may need a jacket if outside on Mother’s Day afternoon.

The work week will start with high pressure and cool temperatures. The high pressure system that will keep us sunny will slowly move offshore, shifting our winds from the northeast to the south-southwest and increasing our temperatures in the process. Highs will go from the mid 60s on Monday to the low 80s by Friday. Rain chances will gradually return to the area as temperatures climb, but at this point, no singular system is showing a high potential for severe storms.

Friday

Variably cloudy with a few showers and isolated storms in the evening. Wind SW 10-15. High 84. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with showers and and a stray storm after noon. High of 79. Wind: SW 5-10. Rain chance: 70%

Mother’s Day

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 67. Wind: N 10-20.

Monday

Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70. Wind: N 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 73. Wind: NE 10-15.

