Ayden town manager heading to Goldsboro for new job

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina town manager is becoming a leader is another nearby city government.

Matthew Livingston has been selected as the new assistant city manager in Goldsboro moving from his current position as the town manager in Ayden.

Livingston will work alongside Goldsboro City Manager, Tim Salmon.

Salmon said in part, “I am excited to add Mr. Matt Livingston to our City leadership team. He is a seasoned manager with over 17 years of city/town management experience in addition to department head experience.”

Livingston is excited to join the City of Goldsboro, “Goldsboro has a tremendous amount to offer both current and future residents. I intend to work with staff and community leaders to grow Goldsboro in a way that will make it an even better community for all. I look forward to getting to know City staff, community leaders and the City Council, as I trust they are also looking forward to my arrival. I wish to thank Manager Salmon in advance for giving me this great opportunity to serve Goldsboro.”

Livingston’s first day in his new role is June 29th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.