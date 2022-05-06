Advertisement

Ayden florist among those facing a shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - This Sunday is Mother’s Day and florists are working overtime to fill orders.

Due to supply chain issues, some florists we talked to tell us they are having trouble getting supplies of vases, ceramics, silk flowers, and flowers.

Linda Whaley with Linda’s Florist and Creations in Ayden says they put their order in for flowers over a month ago and have plenty of flowers to choose from but she is experiencing trouble getting colored roses.

One other shortage she’s dealing with is vases. Whaley tells us they have had to get resourceful and buy vases from a local thrift store. “We couldn’t get some of the vases we needed so we went to the Grifton Missionary and bought vases from them and helped them out in the process.”

Many florists say the shortages are partially due to the covid pandemic because most flowers and vases come from other countries, some of which remain on lockdown.

