8th ranked Florida tops ECU in AAC tournament, first appearance in tournament for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s lacrosse making its AAC tournament debut Thursday night against 8th ranked Florida.

Florida advances to Saturday’s championship match with a 18-7 win. ECU ends the season at 9-9.

The Gators showed why they are ranked so high right away. Pailey Eagan the move, shoots and scores to go up 1-0.

Then it’s a pretty passing play finished off by Maggi Hall on the break. Florida scores the first 6 goals of the match.

For the history books, Leah Bestany is the first Pirate to score in the AAC Tournament. She got them on the board late first quarter. She got up to 39 goals this year.

