Woman arrested for killing boyfriend

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A woman has been arrested in Roanoke Rapids after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers got the call around 1:05 a.m. to the 300 block of Madison Street.

When officers got there, they found 19-year-old Robert Jenkins lying on the floor shot in the upper chest. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation officers discovered Jenkins was shot by his girlfriend, 22-year-old Emoni Alston who lived with him.

Alston was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

She is currently at the Halifax County jail under a $20,000 bond.

She is set to appear in court on May 26.

