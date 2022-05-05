Two people shot this afternoon in Kinston
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been shot this afternoon in Kinston.
Kinston police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Highland Avenue near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue.
Multiple police cruisers and rescue vehicles are at the scene.
It happened just after a National Day of Prayer service at Grainger Stadium, less than a mile away. WITN’s Justin Lundy, who was covering the service, said he could hear the gunshots from the stadium.
