Two people shot this afternoon in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been shot this afternoon in Kinston.

Kinston police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Highland Avenue near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue.

Multiple police cruisers and rescue vehicles are at the scene.

It happened just after a National Day of Prayer service at Grainger Stadium, less than a mile away. WITN’s Justin Lundy, who was covering the service, said he could hear the gunshots from the stadium.

