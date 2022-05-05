Advertisement

Two people shot this afternoon in Kinston

Multiple emergency vehicles were on East Highland Avenue Thursday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been shot this afternoon in Kinston.

Kinston police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Highland Avenue near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue.

Multiple police cruisers and rescue vehicles are at the scene.

It happened just after a National Day of Prayer service at Grainger Stadium, less than a mile away. WITN’s Justin Lundy, who was covering the service, said he could hear the gunshots from the stadium.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

