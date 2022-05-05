¡Salud! Cinco de Mayo celebrations across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Cinco de Mayo, a day to celebrate Mexican heritage and culture with food, drink, music and dance.

Businesses and communities across the east are getting in on the Cinco de Mayo fun.

Here’s a quick look at some of the festivities we could find in the area.

Thursday, May 5

Fleet feet Sports is hosting its second annual Cinco de Mayo pub crawl today. It starts at Mporium at 6 p.m., then the group will run to bars around uptown Greenville to celebrate the occasion. Admission is 20 dollars, which includes the drinks (but not the tips!) and open to anyone 21 and up. You can register on Fleet Feet’s Facebook event page.

Local Oak Brewing Company in Winterville is launching a new Mexican-style cerveza at 2 p.m. and bringing in Anita’s food truck at 6 p.m. for some authentic Mexican street food.

Jarvis Street Bottle Shop is partnering with Uptown Greenville for a celebration at 4 p.m. There will be tacos and cold brews available.

Pitt Street Brewery is also celebrating with some Anita’s tacos at 6 p.m.

Anytime Billiards and Grill in Jacksonville is celebrating with live music, special deals and a t-shirt giveaway at 8 p.m.

Mother Earth Brewing in Kinston is launching its own mexican-style beer and celebrating with a nacho and taco bar.

AJ McMurphy’s in Greenville will have tequila tasting session at 8 p.m. to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Friday, May 6

Anita’s is also hosting its own celebration Friday at 5 p.m. at the restaurant on 1915 N Memorial Drive with its 7th annual Cinco de Mayo block party. The restaurant says it has a big surprise for everyone who comes. What’s not a surprise are the several food trucks that will be there, accompanied by live music, games and a taco eating competition.

If your business or organization is holding a special event to honor and celebrate Mexican culture, email us at desk@witn.com to let us know what you’ve got going on!

