Rocky Mount sees third murder in less than a week
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating another homicide in the city, the third in less than a week.
The latest shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and May Drive.
Police said it was a drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Javonte Crandell. He was a passenger in the car, while the driver was shot in the hand.
No arrests have been made and police ask anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
Since Saturday, five people have been shot in Rocky Mount, three fatally. Those include two people shot at a city park Saturday afternoon.
