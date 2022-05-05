River conservation nonprofit installs trash trout in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sounds Rivers, a nonprofit protecting the rivers in Eastern Carolina, gathered Wednesday to install a trash trout on Jack’s Creek in Washington.

The effort is part of a two-year-long statewide research project, and after receiving money through the Environmental Enhancement Grant fund, the organization began the construction and started cleaning up the river.

“We chose this spot as the place for the actual litter trap so it will constantly be trapping litter,” Jill Howell, Tar-Pamlico riverkeeper said. “Also this location will trap microplastic samples just to see how much of the trash and the plastic is breaking down into microplastic.”

The microplastics can be consumed by animals in the waterways, which could lead to consumption by people too if they eat fish.

Sounds Rivers plans to continue installing trash trouts around the state to raise awareness to keep the area clean and prevent trash and pollution from harming the community.

