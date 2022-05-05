Advertisement

Rescuers: Man pulled to safety after trapped in grain bin for hours

Person pulled from a grain bin in Kentucky after hours-long rescue. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman, Jamee French and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Rescuers were dealing with a person stuck in a grain bin in Kentucky for several hours on Wednesday.

WFIE reports fire officials said a man, later identified as Doug Omer, became trapped in one of his own farm bins at around noon.

Officials said he hit a hot spot, a pocket of air under the grain that can suck a person down, when he was inside.

Crews said they were initially planning to cut a hole in the bin, but instead, they used a vacuum to get the grain out from around Omer and eventually rescued him at about 4:30 p.m.

Omer’s daughter said her dad was conscious and breathing while crews worked to get him free. Omer was transported to a local hospital by a medical helicopter after the rescue.

Officials said another person was also briefly trapped up to his knees while trying to help Omer, but he had to be rescued as crews worked to get Omer.

Rescuers did not immediately share what injuries, if any, Omer suffered in Wednesday’s incident.

