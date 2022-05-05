Pitt County first responders explain how to prepare for hurricanes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early predictions from Colorado State University estimate there will be 19 named tropical cyclones this year. Out of those 19, at least nine are currently expected to build into hurricanes.

Although that’s fewer than the 21 tropical cyclones we had last year, it is still well above the average of 14 from 1991 through 2021.

With North Carolina’s Hurricane Preparedness Week underway, WITN spoke with first responders about how you can make sure you have everything you need in case of a hurricane.

From June 1 to November 30, the storms and floodwaters associated with hurricanes are no stranger to people here. Making sure to get ahead of those dangers can save you a lot of misery.

“We need to plan now,” Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said.

He added that, despite warnings, there are always those who are caught off-guard when hurricane season hits.

“It’s always the planning piece that people miss because they look out the window, the sun is shining, and they don’t think about the weather in the future,” Gentry said, adding that everyone should have an emergency kit on hand.

Greenville Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson said that what is in your kit will vary depending on your family.

“Things like important papers or emergency plans or contact information, medicine lists, things like that, that you’ll need to get by for three or four days on your own in the event that you had a power loss,” Anderson explained.

“Usually within 48 hours we can get some help to you, but in a significant event usually it can take up to three days depending on the flooding and different things that happen in a hurricane.”

If you already have supplies, it’s still good to check your kit each year.

“It doesn’t hurt to refresh. And if you put batteries in your kit a year ago, it doesn’t hurt to check those batteries,” Gentry said.

Finally, when the time does come, stay aware.

“You need to pay attention, listen to your local meteorologists, not get sensationalized on what happens on social media because sometimes worst-case scenarios are predicted,” Anderson said.

For a list of suggestions on what to put in your emergency kit, head here.

