Onslow County soup kitchen to celebrate new home

Onslow Soup Kitchen
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A soup kitchen in Onslow County will celebrate their new home today, a project that’s been years in the making.

Onslow Community Outreach serves over 170 meals a day. After five years of planning, building and organizing, the outreach is welcoming their new home.

The new location can be found at 1012 Hargett Street.

They will celebrate the move with an event Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. tours will also be available.

