Louisburg tops Pitt Community softball in regular season finale

Canes 6, Bulldogs 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College softball hosted Louisburg to wrap up its regular season. A bunch of local high school grads on both teams.

Bulldogs load up the bases. Canes get out of it. 1 to 2 to 3 double play. Carrigan Ewers of Rocky Mount the pitcher for the Canes

Canes would homer in the next half inning. The solo shot from Ansley Lee of Lillington.

Parrott Academy grad Laura Grace Wade pitching for PCC.

Louisburg takes it 6-2. Game two got cancelled by weather.

