Hundreds of bags of litter collected along Eastern Carolina roads

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and County Commissioner’s Inmate Roadside Litter Pickup Program has started back up.

Over the past few months, inmates have picked up hundreds of bags of trash, tires, and other materials along roads throughout Craven County. All of the litter was taken to local collection sites for disposal.

Inmate Roadside Litter Pickup Program (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes posted pictures of the collection on his Facebook page. He also thanked those who reported littering and illegal dumping.

