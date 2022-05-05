ECU lacrosse player advocates for student athlete mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Recent high-profile student-athlete suicides in the past two months are bringing more awareness to the stress many go through.

Since the start of March, Katie Meyer, a star goalkeeper for Stanford’s soccer team, Sarah Schulze, a top runner for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Lauren Bernett, a softball player for James Madison University, took their own lives.

One ECU lacrosse player is working to increase awareness about mental health issues and spark conversations with fellow athletes. WITN talked to her and her coach about the importance of putting yourself first.

“I think, at times, we label them as student-athletes, but they’re also people,” said ECU Women’s Lacrosse Coach Amanda Moore.

Many of us know what student-athletes do on the field, but it’s easy to forget everything they go through behind the scenes. ECU Women’s Lacrosse Player CeCe Bartley said they balance a lot.

“We practice 20 hours a week at least, five days a week in the fall, six days a week in season. I know our team is really successful academically. Also, representing a university is kind of a lot,” explained Bartley.

“There are tremendous demands on student-athletes, both when I played and for our players now, just in terms of academics and athletics,” said Moore.

That’s what inspired Bartley to bring Morgan’s Message to campus. It’s a movement that started after Duke University Women’s Lacrosse Team player Morgan Rodgers died by suicide in 2019 at age 22.

“Morgan’s Message was a group that was founded really to help advocate for student-athlete mental health awareness and to end the stigma associated with asking for help,” said Moore.

“I brought it in the fall, and I was kind of going at it blindly, and I asked my team if they were interested and wanted to be ambassadors with me,” she explained. “We’ve talked about like body image, eating disorder, burnout, things like that are very relevant, especially being in a woman’s sport.”

Bartley said she would like to see the movement grow to all teams on her campus. Currently, there is an ambassador for Morgan’s Message on the softball team and women’s swim team.

“Our team is really good. Our coach is like amazing about talking about mental health and everything and is so understanding, and I think it’s important for other teams to be a part of that too and not just lacrosse,” said Bartley.

Any student-athlete that needs help or is interested in bringing Morgan’s Message to their campus can get more information on morgansmessage.org. Bartley said she encourages anyone struggling to please reach out for help.

