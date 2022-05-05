DROUGHT UPDATE: More of the East slips into drought conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the last three months, the dry pattern we’ve been stuck in has gone from bad to worse. On February 1st, two thirds of Eastern N.C. fell under the ‘abnormally dry’ categorization while just over 10% of the area was under a moderate drought. Today, over 80% of ENC is considered at least abnormally dry, with over 25% of those areas under a moderate drought and 10% under a severe drought.

An update from the U.S. Drought Monitor for Eastern NC as of 5-5-22 (WITN Weather)

With rising heat and humidity, we’ll see this trend turn around soon. The months of July and August tend to be our wettest due to regular afternoon thunderstorms and tropical weather. This coming week will prove to be drier than desired, but another round of rain will arrive late in the week. If you are feeling inspired, it’s a good idea to practice basic water conservation habits at home. Not only will it help the environment, it will keep more of your money in your pocket.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.