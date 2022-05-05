DEPUTIES: Man sold crack cocaine near daycare center
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chocowinity man is accused of selling crack cocaine near a daycare center.
Beaufort County deputies arrested Jimmy Sinclair today and charged him with possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine within 1000 feet of a daycare.
Deputies say they bought crack cocaine from Sinclair while he was out on bond for pending drug charges.
The 55-year-old man was given a $100,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.