DEPUTIES: Man sold crack cocaine near daycare center

Jimmy Sinclair
Jimmy Sinclair(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chocowinity man is accused of selling crack cocaine near a daycare center.

Beaufort County deputies arrested Jimmy Sinclair today and charged him with possession with intent to sell and deliver crack cocaine within 1000 feet of a daycare.

Deputies say they bought crack cocaine from Sinclair while he was out on bond for pending drug charges.

The 55-year-old man was given a $100,000 secured bond.

