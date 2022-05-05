Crews return to site of demolished Williamston building due to asbestos concerns

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are back where a condemned building was demolished last summer out of concerns that asbestos may have been buried.

The former Tarheel Apartment Building on Main Street in Williamston came down last fall after being condemned by the Martin County building inspector.

WITN reached out to the state Department of Environmental Quality regarding Wednesday’s excavation and they sent the following statement:

“Crews are on the site to clear construction and debris from the basement area. The town is working in conjunction with a contractor to dig and remove the material.”

So far, crews have only seen concrete and brick, but they are treating the scene as if asbestos material is there.

Next door to the excavation is SS Custom Cycle, a motorcycle shop that shared a wall with the apartment building before it was demolished.

Shane Scalpi, the shop’s owner, claims that when the apartment was demolished back in July 2021, the town engineer said the wall was unstable and would soon fall. Nearly one year later, it’s caused him to operate his shop remotely.

“The only function we have right now is online part sales. It’s sustaining us, but it’s definitely hurt us,” Scalpi said.

Scalpi hopes the city will one day meet his demands and take responsibility for the damaged wall.

WITN reached out to the town council of Williamston to find out how much it cost to excavate the former site of the Tarheel Apartment Building. Town leaders declined to comment.

