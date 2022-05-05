Advertisement

Commencement ceremony preparations underway at ECU

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People should expect more traffic than usual starting Friday in Greenville.

That is when East Carolina University will hold its commencement ceremony, and officials say people who travel in Greenville, especially near the university, should expect more traffic on the roadways.

“They should be aware of traffic they have not seen in several months,” Chris Sutton, ECU police captain says. “It will create delays that will impact their driving time.”

Last year, the university held three separate ceremonies due to COVID-19, but this year, it is able to host all graduates in one ceremony.

WITN is told that about 3,500 students will walk across the stage Friday.

“A lot of people missed graduations and people missed proms,” Chris Stansbury, ECU commencement co-chair said. “For big events like this, you are going to see a lot of people come out in full force; they haven’t been able to come together.”

School officials say there is no limit on how many people a graduate can bring to the ceremony. The event is being held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 9:00 Friday morning.

