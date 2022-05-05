Carolina Hurricanes handle Bruins again as they take 2-0 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes got up early and never trailed as they toppled the Boston Bruins 5-2 in game two of their Stanley Cup playoffs best of seven opening series.

The Canes did lose starting goalie Antti Raanta in the first period when he was run into by David Pastrnak. Raanta went down with blood coming from his mouth area. Rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came in and stopped 21 shots for the Canes in the win.

Carolina got three unanswered goals between the first and second periods. Jesper Fast got the scoring started in the first. Sebastian Aho added a goal in the first and a power play goal in the second.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for Boston who got no closer than two goals down.

Nino Niederreiter scored the final two goals for Carolina. The first came in the second period on the power play. His second an empty netter came late in the 3rd.

The Canes grab the 2-0 series lead holding home ice against the Bruins.

Game three is Friday at 7 PM in Boston.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.