Advertisement

Ayden pastor facing 10 child sex counts

John Lovelace
John Lovelace(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pastor in Ayden has been arrested on ten child sex counts in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Winterville police say they had a joint investigation into suspected child sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, John Lovelace was charged with the crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Lovelace had been the pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Ayden, but didn’t know if he was still affiliated with the church. Attempts to reach the church this afternoon were unsuccessful.

Winterville police charged the 66-year-old man with four counts of second degree forcible sex offense and three counts of sexual battery, while deputies charged Lovelace with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old and indecent liberties with a minor.

Lovelace is being held on a $12.4 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Multiple emergency vehicles were on East Highland Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Two people shot this afternoon in Kinston
NCDOT Division 3 Bridge Maintenance Engineer survives COVID-19 after being on ventilator for 59...
“The good Lord saved my life.” NCDOT worker returns to work after long COVID-19 battle
NCDOT Division 3 Bridge Maintenance Engineer survives COVID-19 after being on ventilator for 59...
NCDOT Employee Survives COVID-19, Returns to Work in New Role
Rocky Mount sees third murder in less than a week