Ayden pastor facing 10 child sex counts

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pastor in Ayden has been arrested on ten child sex counts in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Winterville police say they had a joint investigation into suspected child sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, John Lovelace was charged with the crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Lovelace had been the pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Ayden, but didn’t know if he was still affiliated with the church. Attempts to reach the church this afternoon were unsuccessful.

Winterville police charged the 66-year-old man with four counts of second degree forcible sex offense and three counts of sexual battery, while deputies charged Lovelace with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old and indecent liberties with a minor.

Lovelace is being held on a $12.4 million bond.

