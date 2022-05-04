Wayne County confirms federal probe into sheriff’s office

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County has confirmed there is an ongoing federal investigation into prior practices at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Pierce said several months ago they were made aware of the federal probe involving old cases that were handled by a former employee.

“We have fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with authorities as requested,” Pierce said in a statement this afternoon.

The sheriff said they are unaware of the status of the federal investigation and they can’t comment any further until it is complete.

An FBI spokeswoman said they can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.

The State Bureau of Investigations said it is not investigating the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.