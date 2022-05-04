Teacher of the Week: Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Teacher of the Week for May 4th is Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School.

Reyes has taught at Onslow County Schools for the past 13 years. She began her career in the county working with students who use English as a second language. Additionally, Reyes has also taught both first and second grade.

She is currently working towards her master’s degree in school administration and is the current Teacher of the Year at Dixon Elementary.

Reyes said coming from a big family and working for the YMCA Children’s Center led her to teaching.

“I love helping students discover things they are good at and helping them use those skills to learn and grow. I enjoy witnessing the ‘ah-ha’ moments after a new skill or strategy clicks. I also enjoy working with other staff and teachers who are just as passionate as I am,” Reyes said in regards the favorite parts of her job.

The person who nominated Reyes wrote:

“This phenomenal Teacher possesses all traits of what a Teacher- should be. PRIDE- is the word that best describes this devoted ENC Educator! From a deeply embedded love of Teaching to her steadfast devotion she shows to all Bulldog Students, she never misses a beat. Even as a Global Pandemic roared, this Leader stayed focused on her duties and simply put, what she expects from her Students, she demands an even higher degree of expectations in herself. Always focused on her job and never leaving a child behind. Mrs. Reyes facilitates her lessons in a way that the entire class succeeds, and no child is left behind. Mrs. Reyes’ contagious personality and strong work ethic is what has made my daughter want to be an Educator herself. Since the beginning of this school year my daughter has skyrocketed her test scores and is now reading above grade level. Even when personal matters at home would arise as they do for us all, this ENC Educator has consistently kept the Parent/Teacher line of communication open, because that’s who she is. A go Gett’er!”

Congrats Mrs. Reyes!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise.

