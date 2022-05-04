Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting that injured four people at Gator Sports Bar last month.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 26-year-old Daquan Marshall has active arrest warrants for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

WITN reported on Saturday, April 23rd that four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting at the sports bar in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.