Police: Seven arrested, more wanted in suspected rival gang shooting

Top: Camron Stokes, Xzavian Daniels, Jaelen Giles Bottom: Jaheim Holley, Napoleon Wesson,...
Top: Camron Stokes, Xzavian Daniels, Jaelen Giles Bottom: Jaheim Holley, Napoleon Wesson, Tamaric Willams(Williamston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say six men have been arrested in a shooting that is believed to be a rival gang fight.

The Williamston Police Department says Camron Stokes, Xzavian Daniels, Jaelen Giles, Jaheim Holley, Napoleon Wesson, Tamaric Willams, and a minor were arrested, and officers have charged and are looking for Travis Johnson III, Kwame Hill, and two minors.

Here is how they were charged:

Camron Stokes:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied property
  • Discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle

Xzavian Daniels:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied property
  • Discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle

Jaelen Giles:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Jaheim Holley:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Napoleon Wesson:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

Tamaric Willams:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Inciting a riot
  • Discharging a firearm within an enclosure

WITN was told no injuries were reported from the shooting which happened in the area of 200 South Watts Street, but there were several reports of damaged property. Police learned that one group was hanging out in the front yard of at that address when another group arrived in two cars. Both groups exchanged gunshots.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 792-8800.

