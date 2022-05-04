Pet of the Week: Prentiss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Meet Prentiss, a one-year-old kitty searching for her forever home.

Prentiss came to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina with her five tiny kittens. Her babies became known as the “Criminal Minds litter.”

Humane Society workers say she was a protective mother, weary of people with a will to protect her babies. However she quickly learned how good pets can be from staff and volunteers.

If you like to cuddle, Prentiss is the cat for you, she loves to rub against you and lounge on her bed.

Prentiss took great care of her babies until they were all adopted and now she is ready to find her forever home.

If you think you could be the one for Prentiss, you can fill out an adoption application on the Human Society’s website.

