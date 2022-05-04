PCC baseball’s O’Neal commits to Old Dominion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College baseball star Robbie O’neal announced Tuesday he is transferring to division one Old Dominion after this season.

The former D.H. Conley star is having a solid year for the Bulldogs. He’s hitting .386 with 4 homers, 49 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 39 games.

O’Neal thanked his coaches, teammates and family for believing in him and not letting him quit on his division one dream in a post on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

