Advertisement

PCC baseball’s O’Neal commits to Old Dominion

Former D.H. Conley player reaching D-1 dream
O'Neal to join Old Dominion baseball
O'Neal to join Old Dominion baseball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College baseball star Robbie O’neal announced Tuesday he is transferring to division one Old Dominion after this season.

The former D.H. Conley star is having a solid year for the Bulldogs. He’s hitting .386 with 4 homers, 49 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 39 games.

O’Neal thanked his coaches, teammates and family for believing in him and not letting him quit on his division one dream in a post on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Stephen Bera went before a judge Monday morning.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case goes before judge

Latest News

East-West All-Star rosters announced.
Locals to represent east in East-West senior all-star basketball games
Sports Spotlight Pitt County Special Olympics Basketball team
Sports Spotlight: Pitt County Special Olympians to represent North Carolina in basketball at USA Games
Bear Grass Charter baseball continues great season with battle past Northside, Bears softball drops close one
Jacksonville's Tyler Jones commits to UNC Charlotte golf
Jacksonville’s Jones commits to division-I UNC Charlotte golf