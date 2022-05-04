Advertisement

Man served outstanding warrants after running from police

Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been arrested with outstanding warrants when police found him while responding to a potential shoplifting call.

Police said it happened Tuesday around 10:07 a.m. when officers went out to a potential shoplifting call at a business in the 1200 block of Julian Allsbrook.

When police got there, they found Joshua Jackson who was allegedly shoplifting, but didn’t have any items on him while the officer was in the store.

However, police did find there outstanding warrants for Jackson’s arrest. When they talk to Jackson about it, he ran from officers.

Once Jackson was caught, he was taken into custody.

He was charged with obstruct and delay by RRPD and served warrants for the following: larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was placed under a $16, 500 bond. His court date is set for May 26th.

