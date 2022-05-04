Advertisement

Man arrested in Roanoke Rapids for speeding in stolen car with fake money

Michael Garrett
Michael Garrett(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is facing multiple charges in Roanoke Rapids when police found him speeding in a stolen car with fake money.

According to police, Michael Garrett was stopped for speeding Tuesday around 8:19 a.m. when police identified the car as stolen.

Through further investigation police founds Garrett with counterfeit money too.

The 27-year-old has been charged with possession of five or more counterfeit instruments, speeding, no operator’s license and possession of stolen goods.

He was placed under a $5,000 bond.

His court date is set for May 6th.

