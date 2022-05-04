Locals to represent east in East-West senior all-star basketball games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East-West high school senior all-star basketball games are slated for July 11th at Greensboro Coliseum.

Girls at 6:30 pm and the boys to follow. The North Carolina Coaches Association announced the rosters for the game this evening.

A handful of local players will be representing the east this year. On the boys side, Kinston star and Winston-Salem State commit Jeremy Dixon and West Carteret big man Jaxon Ellingsworth. I spoke to a few people recently and he had yet to decide on a college destination. Farmville Central’s Larry Williford will be the Head Coach.

On the girls side, Farmville Central stars Amiya Joyner, who is an ECU commit, and Journee McDaniel, who is an East Tennessee State commit made the east team. Joining them is South Central’s Kayla Friend. She is signing this month and North Lenoir’s Ashanti Lynch who is committed to Maryland Eastern Shore. Kinston coach Chris Bradshaw will head coach the east team.

All-stars were nominated by their coaches and selected by the all-star coaches.

