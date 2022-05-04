Advertisement

Lenoir County Public Schools cafeteria worker named employee of the year

Annie Davis was named SNA Employee of the Year for the Southeastern U.S.(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County Public Schools cafeteria manager has been named as the employee of the year by a national organization.

The School Nutrition Association has named Annie Davis, the assistant cafeteria manager at Northwest Elementary School as the 2022 Southeast Region Employee of the Year.

LCPS says Davis “went the extra mile” by covering staffing shortages at other district schools during the pandemic.

“Our cafeteria managers and cafeteria assistants have worked so hard these last three years going above and beyond what they had done in the past to ensure that our students are fed no matter the circumstance,” Danelle Smith, LCPS child nutrition director said.

Smith stressed that students cannot learn if they are hungry, but when employees help them get nourished, they can learn and grow.

LCPS says this is the fourth time since 2019 that the SNA has honored a LCPS child nutrition employee with either a statewide or regional U.S. award.

The district says Davis has been a member of the child nutrition staff for more than a decade.

“I love working with kids,” Davis said. “That makes my day, just to see them smile.”

