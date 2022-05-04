Advertisement

Jacksonville requests community help finding missing man

Daunte Robinson
Daunte Robinson(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An area police department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen in Jacksonville last weekend.

According to the Jacksonville police department, 37-year-old Daunte Robinson was reported missing on Saturday near Morton Street.

They describe Robinson as a Black man, about six feet tall, weighing around 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and gray Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at (910) 938-6440.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for valuable information.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

Mrs. Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week: Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School
Pet of the Week: Prentiss
Pet of the Week: Prentiss
Teacher of the Week: Colleen Reyes
Teacher of the Week: Colleen Reyes
Pet of the Week: Prentiss
Pet of the Week: Prentiss