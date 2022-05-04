Jacksonville requests community help finding missing man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An area police department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen in Jacksonville last weekend.

According to the Jacksonville police department, 37-year-old Daunte Robinson was reported missing on Saturday near Morton Street.

They describe Robinson as a Black man, about six feet tall, weighing around 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and gray Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at (910) 938-6440.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for valuable information.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.