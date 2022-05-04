Advertisement

Jacksonville man arrested for shooting

shooting arrest
shooting arrest(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina make an arrest in a recent shooting incident.

Jacksonville police officers arrived in the area of Huff Drive and Carlyle Court on March 29 in reference to several calls for gunshots. Detectives were able to gather evidence and throughout the investigation, they identified Anthony Stanley, 22, as one of the suspects.

On May 3, Detectives served several warrants on Stanley, of Jacksonville, for the shooting. He is now facing several charges including Discharge Dangerous Weapon, Discharge Weapon into Occupied Vehicle, and Felony Conspiracy. He is currently being held on a $155,000 bond.

“This shooting was an isolated incident. Detectives are still actively investigating this incident. We ask that anyone with information please contact our Detectives.” Lieutenant Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services Supervisor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jillian Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

