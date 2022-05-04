The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau marks National Travel & Tourism Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau is marking National Travel & Tourism Week with a summit at the Greenville Hilton.

Tuesday’s celebration was titled the “Future of Travel.”

Andrew Schmidt, President of the NC Travel Industry Association and President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC spoke at the summit. Local elected leaders and stakeholders were among those in attendance to hear about the impact of travel and tourism on both the economy and the city of Greenville.

Schmidt says, “The outdoor activities are very popular in Pitt County, so we’ve got our new Wildwood Park, which is a 364-acre park, we’ve got other outdoor activities, kayaking, canoeing, things like that. That does draw people in from outside of the area to participate in. And we also have a lot of culinary and foodie-type activities that we run.”

Other activities including Brew and Cue Trail and The Little League Softball World Series are also big events the city is expecting to bring in heavy crowds.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.