‘I would have never imagined this’: Eastern Carolina business grants wish for cancer survivor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A company is helping one Eastern Carolina boy’s dream come true.

In 2020, Joel McConkey was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer often found in children and young adults.

The Mayo Clinic says fewer than 20,000 cases are reported in the United States each year.

McConkey’s parents say he underwent surgery where doctors grafted bone from his fibula to repair the parts of his femur damaged by cancer. He has since been on the road to recovery.

While in the Duke University hospital, McConkey wished for a backyard pool.

After getting word of his wish, Kenny and Sheila Barber, owners of Pools Patios & Spas in Jacksonville, partnered with River Pools and Spas in Warsaw, VA, to make Joel’s wish come true.

“All the family really was hoping for was just an above-ground pool and that’s kind of where we were headed,” Sheila Barber said. “But I felt I could not see how he would be able to really safely get up the ladder and manipulate to get in the pool and then get out and do it without maybe possibly being hurt.”

Rivers Pools and Spas donated a heated inground pool for the Barber family to install in the McConkey’s backyard.

“That was, for mom and dad, important because of his leg in the healing process of physical therapy and movement,” Jon McConkey, Joel McConkey’s father said.

Joel McConkey expressed his excitement in trying out the new pool once it is finished.

“I would have never imagined this, to have an inground pool. After getting the pool, I’m going to throw some torpedoes in the six feet water and dive for them.”

Pools Patios & Spas estimates the pool installation ranges between $55,000 and $60,000 in total value.

The McConkey family encourages people to keep track of Joel’s progress on their “Fight Like Joel” Facebook page.

