Deputies: Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges

Ricardo Gonzales / Julio Lara
Ricardo Gonzales / Julio Lara(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested for separate drug-related investigations conducted by Pamlico County deputies.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ricardo Gonzales, of Reelsboro, and 44-year-old Julio Lara, of Washington, were arrested last month. Here is how they were charged.

Ricardo Gonzales:

  • Felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance
  • Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II controlled substance
  • Two counts of selling a schedule-II controlled substance
  • Two counts of delivering a schedule-II controlled substance
  • Two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Two counts of trafficking in opium
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

Julio Lara:

  • Three counts of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Taking a weapon on educational grounds

Deputies say Gonzales is also currently on probation for several violent felonies. He is jailed under a $1.5 million bond. Lara is jailed in Pitt County under a $525,000 bond.

WITN is told Gonzales was being investigated for selling fentanyl in the Reelsboro area before he was arrested. Lara was a suspect in a drug investigation into the trafficking and selling of cocaine in Pamlico County.

Deputies say when Lara was arrested in Pitt County, law enforcement found a Glock Model 44 handgun and more than a third of an ounce of crystal meth.

