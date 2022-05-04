Deputies: Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested for separate drug-related investigations conducted by Pamlico County deputies.
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ricardo Gonzales, of Reelsboro, and 44-year-old Julio Lara, of Washington, were arrested last month. Here is how they were charged.
Ricardo Gonzales:
- Felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II controlled substance
- Two counts of selling a schedule-II controlled substance
- Two counts of delivering a schedule-II controlled substance
- Two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance
- Two counts of trafficking in opium
- Possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana
Julio Lara:
- Three counts of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Taking a weapon on educational grounds
Deputies say Gonzales is also currently on probation for several violent felonies. He is jailed under a $1.5 million bond. Lara is jailed in Pitt County under a $525,000 bond.
WITN is told Gonzales was being investigated for selling fentanyl in the Reelsboro area before he was arrested. Lara was a suspect in a drug investigation into the trafficking and selling of cocaine in Pamlico County.
Deputies say when Lara was arrested in Pitt County, law enforcement found a Glock Model 44 handgun and more than a third of an ounce of crystal meth.
