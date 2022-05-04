Deputies: Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested for separate drug-related investigations conducted by Pamlico County deputies.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ricardo Gonzales, of Reelsboro, and 44-year-old Julio Lara, of Washington, were arrested last month. Here is how they were charged.

Ricardo Gonzales:

Felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance

Two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II controlled substance

Two counts of selling a schedule-II controlled substance

Two counts of delivering a schedule-II controlled substance

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance

Two counts of trafficking in opium

Possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

Julio Lara:

Three counts of trafficking cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Taking a weapon on educational grounds

Deputies say Gonzales is also currently on probation for several violent felonies. He is jailed under a $1.5 million bond. Lara is jailed in Pitt County under a $525,000 bond.

WITN is told Gonzales was being investigated for selling fentanyl in the Reelsboro area before he was arrested. Lara was a suspect in a drug investigation into the trafficking and selling of cocaine in Pamlico County.

Deputies say when Lara was arrested in Pitt County, law enforcement found a Glock Model 44 handgun and more than a third of an ounce of crystal meth.

