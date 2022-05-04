Deputies say break-in suspect may have had child with him

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is believed to have had a small child with him when he broke into several places recently in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Dustin Campbell has been charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny, misdemeanor attempting breaking and entering, and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Deputies say Campbell was identified as a suspect in break-ins in the areas of Slatestone and Biggs roads in the Five Points and Pinetown areas.

WITN is told Campbell is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies say he may also face child endangerment charges.

