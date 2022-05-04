CMPD: Former pro-skateboarder arrested on more sexual abuse charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area man was arrested again in relation to sexual abuse allegations dating back to 1993.

Wayne “Ray” Goff was arrested again May 2 at his home by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mount Holly Police.

Goff was arrested March 22 by CMPD and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sex offense with a child regarding the 1994 sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

He was placed under a $60,000 bond by CMPD.

After his initial arrest, more allegations against Goff surfaced, leading to his May 2 arrest on 10 more warrants of indecent liberties.

A former professional skateboarder, officers say he used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children.

Goff is being held without bond at this time.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

