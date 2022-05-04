Advertisement

Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina congressman has come down with the coronavirus.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced that he tested positive this morning for the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said the First District Democrat from Wilson. “In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I will be working from home this week during my isolation period.”

After redistricting, the 75-year-old Butterfield announced he was retiring from Congress and would not be seeking another term.

