Advertisement

Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in river, officials say

By Ray Rivera and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – The body of a missing 5-year-old girl with autism was found in a river Tuesday night, officials in South Carolina said.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was found in the Black River.

Lenny was last seen playing in her backyard sandbox around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said no foul play is suspected. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame
President Joe Biden hosted the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Amber Heard to take stand in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme...
Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after Supreme Court ruling
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed only 18% of parents with children younger...
Few parents say they’ll get COVID vaccines for young kids as soon as possible, survey finds