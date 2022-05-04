Advertisement

2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House

President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday, celebrating athletes from the most recent winter Games while staging a much delayed, in-person celebration for participants of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday, celebrating athletes from the most recent winter Games while staging a much delayed, in-person celebration for participants of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, on the South Lawn, the White House announced Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will also attend.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Japan to attend the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed until last year because of the pandemic — though access remained restricted because of the coronavirus.

Last summer, the Bidens hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from 2020′s Tokyo Olympics from their home in Delaware. The president said then that he’d like to host the team at the White House in the future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
generic graphic
Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden announces Sept conference on hunger, nutrition, health
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Mrs. Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week: Colleen Reyes from Dixon Elementary School
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Pet of the Week: Prentiss
Pet of the Week: Prentiss