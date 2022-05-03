Advertisement

Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound

Death Investigation
Death Investigation(Valley News Live)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies on the Outer Banks continue to investigate the discovery of a body over the weekend.

A kayaker found the woman’s body in the Croatan Sound near the shoreline around 8:15 a.m. Sunday off Skyco Road on Roanoke Island.

The woman has been identified as 55-year-old Lori Stone, of Gloucester, Virginia.

Deputies say right now there’s no evidence of foul play, but they are working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to learn how Stone died.

If you have information on the death, contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980 or Dare County Communications at 252-473-3444.

