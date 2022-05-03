Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies on the Outer Banks continue to investigate the discovery of a body over the weekend.

A kayaker found the woman’s body in the Croatan Sound near the shoreline around 8:15 a.m. Sunday off Skyco Road on Roanoke Island.

The woman has been identified as 55-year-old Lori Stone, of Gloucester, Virginia.

Deputies say right now there’s no evidence of foul play, but they are working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to learn how Stone died.

If you have information on the death, contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980 or Dare County Communications at 252-473-3444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.