Traffic alert: portion of US-903 closed for maintenance

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Lenoir County may have to take a detour Tuesday and Wednesday.

NC-903 in Lenoir County from mile marker 13.3 to 13.4 West of Kinston will be closed for road work.

The road is closed while crews replace a pipe with a larger one to better handle drainage during storms.

If you take that road, you can use Brothers and Five Points Roads instead.

Road work is set to last until Wednesday at 11:00 p.m.

