Teen shot & killed in Maury

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a teenager was shot and killed Monday night in Greene County.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Exum Lane in Maury, deputies said.

They found Torrey Freeman, 18, of Maury, dead at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

The two agencies said they are waiting on more evidence from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

