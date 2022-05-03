Sup Dogs donates $30,000 to Greenville non-profit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A popular downtown restaurant and ECU staple has donated thousands of dollars to local non-profit, Uptown Greenville, following their annual music event “Doggie Jams.”

Uptown Greenville is an area non-profit dedicated to revitalizing the city’s center. The $30,000 donation came after “Doggie Jams” which was headlined by DJ Diesel also known as the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal. Over 4,500 people attended the musical event at Five Points Plaza.

“Doggie Jams 2022 was a first class music event. The sun was shining and Shaquille O’Neal had the massive crowd fired up. More importantly, this was a fun and safe day, which raised a bunch of money for Uptown Greenville. It was a pleasure partnering with Uptown Greenville and working with the City of Greenville to execute this event.”

This donation will help the organization continue the growth and momentum of the Uptown District.

“This donation is huge for the organization. We will use these funds to continue ongoing beautification efforts, events, and making Greenville the best place to live, play, eat, shop, and invest” said Events and Branding Director Courtnee McGrath.

