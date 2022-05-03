Advertisement

Second teenager charged in Rocky Mount park murder, attempted murder

Jermaine Debrew | Ronnie Slade
Jermaine Debrew | Ronnie Slade(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting at a Rocky Mount city park that killed one man and injured another this past weekend.

Rocky Mount police have charged Jermaine Debrew with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The 18-year-old is accused of Saturday afternoon’s shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park that killed 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and wounded 19-year-old Tyler Frink.

On Monday, police charged 18-year-old Ronnie Slade with murder and attempted murder.

Both teens are being held without bond in the Edgecombe County jail.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Stephen Bera went before a judge Monday morning.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case goes before judge

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Clay pigeon competition to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.
Clay pigeon shooting competition to benefit Children’s Miracle Network
37th annual CMN Broadcast
The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air on WITN
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound