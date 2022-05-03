Second teenager charged in Rocky Mount park murder, attempted murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested in a shooting at a Rocky Mount city park that killed one man and injured another this past weekend.

Rocky Mount police have charged Jermaine Debrew with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The 18-year-old is accused of Saturday afternoon’s shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park that killed 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and wounded 19-year-old Tyler Frink.

On Monday, police charged 18-year-old Ronnie Slade with murder and attempted murder.

Both teens are being held without bond in the Edgecombe County jail.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.