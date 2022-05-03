Rocky Mount police make arrest in weekend murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with murder following a weekend shooting.

18-year-old Ronnie Slade was arrested Monday in Rocky Mount for the murder of 24-year-old Rodrick Battle and the attempted murder of 19-year-old Tyler Frink.

The shooting happened in broad daylight Saturday at Rocky Mount’s Martin Luther King Park.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:30, and Battle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frink was airlifted to the hospital, where he’s getting treated for his injuries.

Slade is now at the Edgecombe Detention Facility with no bond.

Rocky Mount Police Department is still investigating the murder and asks that you give them a call at 252-972-1411 if you know anything about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.