Police: woman arrested on several drug charges in Roanoke Rapids

Samantha Serra
Samantha Serra(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A woman has been charged with several drug charges after police took her into custody when she refused to leave a home late Monday night.

Roanoke Rapids police went out to a trespassing call at the 900 block of Cleveland Street Monday around 10:35 p.m. When they got there Master Officer D. Newsome found Samantha Serra at the home. Serra was also involved in a domestic situation earlier Monday night.

Police say Serra was asked to leave, but continued to argue, yell and scream instead of leaving as instructed. She was headed towards the door only to turn back around ,yelling and screaming at officers again. She was then taken into custody.

Officers found 2.50 grams of marijuana in the female’s hand as they were handcuffing her.

While Serra was being taken to the magistrate, officers noticed she was “acting funny.” When they got to the jail Serra was further searched and police found an orange pill bottle that contained, 4.03 grams of heroin, and 2.20 grams of methamphetamine.

Sierra was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of schedule VI
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of Marijuana paraphernalia
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Resist delay and obstruct

She was placed under a $4,000 bond. Her next court date is May 20, 2022.

