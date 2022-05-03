Pitt County Fire Association Hosts Annual Ladies Night Banquet

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Pitt County Fire Association Ladies Night Dinner and Awards Ceremony was held on April 28, 2022, where three awards were presented.

The Pitt County Firefighter of the Year for 2021 was awarded to Brent Hamilton Cobb of the Bell Arthur Fire Department. Cobb has served since 2015.

The Association added two additional awards to the banquet program.

Pitt County Fire Officer of the Year for 2021 was presented to Deputy Chief Landon Minges of the Eastern Pines Fire Department. Minges has served since 2013 and has served as Deputy Chief since 2020.

Chief Virgil O’Neal of the Bell Arthur Fire Department was named the Pitt County Fire Chief of the Year for 2021. Chief O’Neal has served since 1967 and as Chief since 1983.

“Pitt County Emergency Management joins the Pitt County Fire Association in congratulating all award recipients and further thanking all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day,” says Randy Gentry, Director, Emergency Management.

The awards are presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community; contributing to the overall good and advancement of the Pitt County Fire Service for the previous 12 months.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.