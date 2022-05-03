Advertisement

Pitt County Fire Association Hosts Annual Ladies Night Banquet

Awards presented to Firefighter, Fire Officer, and Fire Chief of the Year
Awards presented to Firefighter, Fire Officer, and Fire Chief of the Year(Pitt County Fire Association)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Pitt County Fire Association Ladies Night Dinner and Awards Ceremony was held on April 28, 2022, where three awards were presented.

The Pitt County Firefighter of the Year for 2021 was awarded to Brent Hamilton Cobb of the Bell Arthur Fire Department. Cobb has served since 2015.

The Association added two additional awards to the banquet program.

Pitt County Fire Officer of the Year for 2021 was presented to Deputy Chief Landon Minges of the Eastern Pines Fire Department. Minges has served since 2013 and has served as Deputy Chief since 2020.

Chief Virgil O’Neal of the Bell Arthur Fire Department was named the Pitt County Fire Chief of the Year for 2021. Chief O’Neal has served since 1967 and as Chief since 1983.

“Pitt County Emergency Management joins the Pitt County Fire Association in congratulating all award recipients and further thanking all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day,” says Randy Gentry, Director, Emergency Management.

The awards are presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community; contributing to the overall good and advancement of the Pitt County Fire Service for the previous 12 months.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Stephen Bera went before a judge Monday morning.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case goes before judge

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned; Biden says possible ruling raises midterm stakes
Samantha Serra
Police: woman arrested on several drug charges in Roanoke Rapids
Toquan Garret
Man charged with stolen gun and driving with suspended license
Generic graphic
Traffic alert: portion of Highway 903 closed for maintenance