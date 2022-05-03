Advertisement

‘The World of Barbie’ immersive experience to tour this summer

“The World of Barbie” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen, and walk-in closet full out clothes. (Source: Kilburn Live)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new immersive experience will let you tour Barbie’s iconic Malibu Dreamhouse.

The attraction, called “The World of Barbie,” will let visitors explore a life-size version of her living room, kitchen and walk-in closet full of clothes.

Fans will also get the chance to sit in Barbie’s pink camper and walk around several playsets, including Barbie’s neighborhood.

The attraction also includes a museum that chronicles how Barbie has changed since her debut by Mattel in 1959.

Mattel is teaming up with entertainment company Kilburn Live to create the experience.

“The World of Barbie” will tour several cities this summer, including New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto, where it kicks off in July.

To sign up for presale tickets, visit the experience’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Stephen Bera went before a judge Monday morning.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case goes before judge

Latest News

Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
37th annual CMN Broadcast
The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air on WITN
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on security assistance for Ukraine